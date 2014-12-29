COLOMBO Dec 29 Sri Lankan stocks fell in thin
trade on Monday from a five-week closing high in the previous
session, as many investors were away for year-end holidays,
while fresh defections ahead of the Jan. 8 presidential poll
hurt sentiment, stockbrokers said.
The main stock index fell 0.29 percent, or 21.44
points, to 7,287.59. It had marked its highest close since Nov.
21 in the previous session.
Turnover fell to a seven-month low of 349.7 million rupees
($2.67 million), less than a quarter of this year's daily
average of 1.42 billion rupees, stock exchange data showed.
Net foreign inflows into stocks were 50.4 million rupees,
extending net inflows to 21.88 billion rupees so far this year,
exchange data showed.
"Demand was very weak due to the holiday season. Foreign
investors are also on holidays, so we don't see large volume
share trading," said a stockbroker.
"The tight election between the two main candidates is also
hurting sentiment. Some foreign investors are asking which
listed companies could be hit if the opposition candidate wins
next month's election."
Eight legislators from the main Muslim party defected from
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's ruling United People's Freedom
Alliance on Sunday.
Since Rajapaksa announced snap elections last month, 23
legislators, including former health minister Mithripala
Sirisena, who is challenging Rajapaksa's bid for a third term,
have defected. Two opposition legislators have joined the ruling
party.
Political analysts see a tight race between Rajapaksa and
Sirisena, whose New Democratic Front has promised to eliminate
rampant corruption and reduce prices of essential goods and fuel
by cutting taxes. Rajapaksa has promised good governance and
media freedom if he wins.,
Top fixed-line phone operator Sri Lanka Telecom
fell 3.7 percent to 49.50 rupees, while Commercial Leasing and
Financial Plc lost 6.38 percent to 4.40 rupees.
($1 = 131.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)