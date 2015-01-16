COLOMBO Jan 16 Sri Lanka's main stock index
fell to a one-week low on Friday, led by Ceylon Tobacco Company
Plc even as investors waited for clarity in economic policy from
the new government led by President Maithripala Sirisena.
The main stock index closed down 0.48 percent, or
35.99 points lower, at 7,513.86, its lowest since Jan. 8.
Ceylon Tobacco Company, which lost 3.05 percent,
dragged down the overall index, stockbrokers said. Lanka IOC Plc
fell 4.50 percent.
Sirisena, who ousted former president Mahinda Rajapaksa in
the Jan. 8 poll, has promised a 100-day programme to restore
democracy and the economy before he dissolves parliament for a
general election after April 23.
Analysts said the market was closely monitoring the new
government's bureaucratic appointments to check if they were in
line with its pledge of good governance and transparency.
"If the markets and the public feel that the new
appointments are a mere change of hats, political risk for the
new government would increase. In such a situation, markets also
could react," an analyst said on condition of anonymity.
Business confidence could be dented if people with tainted
governance records and lack of integrity take up public office
and the political survival of the new administration "would be
at stake and lead to much deeper uncertainty," the analyst said.
Foreign investors, who had bought a net 22.07 billion rupees
worth of stocks last year, bought a net 120.8 million rupees
worth shares on Friday.
The day's turnover stood at 997.1 million rupees ($7.60
million), well below last year's daily average of 1.42 billion
rupees, stock exchange data showed.
($1 = 131.2500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)