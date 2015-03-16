COLOMBO, March 16 Sri Lankan shares fell for the
11th straight session on Monday to a six-week closing low with
some buying by foreign investors, but local investors awaited
direction with worries over rising interest rates.
The main stock index ended 0.57 percent, or 40.34
points weaker, at 7,050.91, its lowest close since Feb. 5,
extending the fall to 3.64 percent in the last 11 sessions.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 204.2 million rupees
worth of shares, extending the year-to-date foreign inflow to
2.81 billion rupees.
The day's turnover stood at 582.9 million rupees ($4.39
million), well below this year's daily average of 1.27 billion
rupees.
Dealers said the market was closely monitoring interest
rates amid heavy government borrowing. Sri Lanka's new
government has borrowed more than $1 billion in four days
through Thursday, which economists have blamed on poor revenue
and higher expenditure.
The heavy borrowing has resulted in a spike in market
interest rates.
Yields on t-bills rose between 21 basis points and 38 basis
points at a weekly auction on Wednesday with the 91-day t-bill
yield rising to a 14-month high of 7.10 percent.
Shares in Ceylinco Insurance Plc fell 11.76
percent while conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
fell 0.92 percent.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)