COLOMBO, March 30 Sri Lankan shares fell for a
sixth straight session on Monday and closed at their lowest in
more than eight months as mostly retail investors sold their
stocks to settle margin trading, while political worries also
weighed on sentiment.
The main stock index ended down 1.33 percent, or
91.09 points, at 6,782.43, its lowest close since July 24 and
moving away from a key psychological support level of 6,800. It
has lost 7.31 percent in the past 21 sessions.
"Investors have been selling blue chips and political
uncertainty still weighs," a stockbroker said on condition of
anonymity.
Analysts expect the next support level at 6,500.
Shares in Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, the
country's biggest listed lender, fell 2.46 percent. Top mobile
phone operator Dialog Axiata Plc fell 2.78 percent.
The market heavyweight John Keells Holdings Plc
fell 2.14 percent to a 32-month low of 195.50 rupees.
The day's turnover was 457.3 million rupees ($3.44 million),
less than half of this year's daily average of 1.19 billion
rupees.
Foreign investors were net sellers for the sixth straight
session. They have sold a net 42.7 million rupees worth of
shares on Monday, extending the net foreign selling in the past
six sessions to 373.7 million rupees worth shares. But they have
been net buyers of 2.98 billion rupees so far this year.
Analysts said concerns that the government's decision-making
process would slow down weighed on sentiment after President
Maithripala Sirisena formed a national government incorporating
the main opposition party in a bid to push through reforms and
preserve political stability.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)