COLOMBO, March 31 Sri Lankan shares rose on
Tuesday, recovering from a more than eight-month closing low hit
in the previous session and snapping a six-session losing
streak, due to window dressing ahead of the quarter-end, though
political uncertainty weighed on sentiment, brokers said.
The main stock index ended 0.56 percent, or 37.91
points, firmer at 6,820.34, after closing at its lowest level
since July 24 on Monday. It lost 7.31 percent in the 21 sessions
through Monday.
"Being the last day of the quarter, there was a bit of
window dressing," said Dimantha Mathew, research manager at
First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Analysts expect the market to continue its negative trend
with low activities through mid-April ahead of a long
traditional Sinhala-Tamil New year holiday and amid political
uncertainty.
Shares in Carson Cumberbatch Plc rose 0.38
percent, while Ceylinco Insurance Plc rose 9.07
percent in thin volume.
Market heavyweight John Keells Holdings Plc, which
hit a 32-month low on Monday, rose 1.63 percent on Tuesday.
The day's turnover was 665.8 million rupees ($3.44 million),
more than half of this year's daily average of 1.19 billion
rupees.
Foreign investors were net sellers for the seventh straight
session. They sold a net 72.1 million rupees worth of shares on
Tuesday, extending the net foreign selling in the past seven
sessions to 445.8 million rupees worth shares. But they have
been net buyers of 2.91 billion rupees so far this year.
Analysts said concerns that the government's decision-making
process would slow down weighed on sentiment after President
Maithripala Sirisena formed a national government incorporating
the main opposition party in a bid to push through reforms and
preserve political stability.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)