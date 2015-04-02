COLOMBO, April 2 Sri Lankan shares rose for a
third straight session on Thursday, marking their highest close
in more than a week on bargain-hunting in beaten-down stocks,
after the index posted its biggest monthly drop since October
2012 in March.
The index ended up 0.46 percent, or 32.06 points, at
6,948.14 on Thursday, its highest close since March 25. It has
gained 2.44 percent in the past three sessions through Thursday.
"Yesterday's momentum continued in moderate turnover levels.
We have seen some bargain hunting also coming into the market,"
said Dimantha Mathew, research manager at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd.
The main stock index lost 6.6 percent last month as
investors offloaded their holdings to settle margin trading amid
concerns about political stability and a rise in interest rates.
The market's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) had fallen
below 30 on March 30, Thomson Reuters data showed. A level of 30
or lower indicates the market is oversold. On Thursday, it rose
to 39.977 from Wednesday's 36.148.
Analysts expect trading to stay thin through mid-April ahead
of a long traditional Sinhala-Tamil New Year holiday and amid
political uncertainty.
Access Engineering rose for a third session and
closed higher 7.40 percent. The infrastructure company had lost
26.61 percent though Monday after the new government cancelled
an $85-million airport runway project awarded by the previous
government on March 19.
Shares in DFCC bank Plc rose 1.71 percent.
The day's turnover was 729 million rupees ($5.49 million),
more than half of this year's daily average of 1.17 billion
rupees.
Both stock and currency markets are closed on Friday for a
Buddhist and Catholic religious holiday. Normal trading will
resume on Monday.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
