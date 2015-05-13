COLOMBO May 13 Sri Lankan shares ended slightly
weaker on Wednesday, slipping from more than 10-week high hit in
the previous session, led by diversified shares as political
uncertainty weighed on sentiment.
The main stock index ended 0.19 percent weaker at
7,245.05, slipping from its highest close since Feb. 27 hit on
Tuesday. It had gained 4.98 percent since the central bank cut
key rates on April 15, while yields on t-bills have fallen 46-61
basis points since then.
Earnings of 37 listed companies released so far have on
average increased 19.5 percent year-on-year in the first
quarter, a stockbroker said.
Foreign investors were net buyers for the first time in
eight sessions. They bought 47.1 million rupees ($352,808.99)
worth of shares on Wednesday, extending the net foreign inflow
so far this year to 2.92 billion rupees worth of shares.
Turnover was boosted by local buying and stood at 1.23
billion rupees, more than this year's daily average of around
1.06 billion rupees.
Investors are waiting for direction on the political front
and cues from earnings, analysts said, adding the market could
be dull in the medium term until the perception of political
uncertainty is addressed.
Sri Lanka's parliament is expected to debate and pass some
key reforms next week and President Maithripala Sirisena has
promised to dissolve parliament after that.
Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
ended 0.69 percent weaker, while Carson Cumberbatch Plc
fell 1.57 percent.
($1 = 133.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand
Basu)