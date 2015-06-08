COLOMBO, June 8 Sri Lanka's stock index closed
at its lowest in more than seven weeks on Monday led by market
heavyweight John Keells Holdings Plc, with concerns
over political uncertainty before elections to parliament
denting sentiment.
President Maithripala Sirisena's government has said it
would dissolve parliament once some crucial reforms including an
electoral bill are passed, but is yet to fix a date for the
election.
The main stock index ended down 0.62 percent at
7,078.66, slipping to its lowest close since April 15.
"If they dissolve the parliament, there would be a bit more
certainty regarding the elections, whereas now it seems lot
weighs on passing electoral reforms with the current minority
parliament," said Danushka Samarasinghe, head of research at
Softlogic Stockbrokers.
Some stockbrokers said investors are waiting for the right
moment, and sellers were not ready to dispose of holdings at low
prices given the lack of buying interest.
Analysts said foreign investors have been selling shares
amid expectations the U.S. would hike key interest rates sooner
than later. An upbeat U.S. nonfarm payrolls in May, the largest
gain since December, has raised chances for a rate hike as early
as September.
Foreign investors, however, bought a net 40.1 million rupees
($299,477.22) worth of shares after offloading a net 1.51
billion rupees worth of shares in the past nine sessions.
The bourse, however, has seen net inflows of 4.42 billion
rupees in equities so far this year.
Political uncertainty due to the Ranil Wickremesinghe-led
coalition government not having a parliament majority has been a
drag on the market, though the trend reversed after the central
bank cut key monetary policy rates to record lows on April 15.
Despite political uncertainty, stockbrokers said better
corporate earnings would help the market gain.
Turnover was 659.7 million rupees ($4.93 million), less than
this year's daily average of about 1.12 billion rupees.
Conglomerate John Keells Holdings fell 2.56 percent while
Good hope Plc fell 11.42 percent. Shares in Ceylon
Tobacco Company Plc eased 0.69 percent.
($1 = 133.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)