COLOMBO, June 16 Sri Lanka's stock index slipped
on Tuesday from a more-than-one-week high hit in the previous
session, with many foreign investors exiting risky assets on
speculation over a U.S. rate hike while local investors were
cautious ahead of a parliamentary election.
The main stock index ended down 0.49 percent at
7,044.60, slipping from its highest close since June 5 hit on
Monday.
"Big-caps dragged the market down. Not many locals are on
the buying side. It's not that they don't have money, but it's
that they are not willing to buy at this moment," said Dimantha
Mathew, research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"We expect the current stagnated situation to continue until
the elections are announced."
President Maithripala Sirisena's government has said it
would dissolve parliament once some crucial reforms, including
an electoral bill, are passed, but is yet to fix a date for the
election.
Tuesday's turnover was 860.9 million rupees ($6.43 million),
well below this year's daily average of about 1.1 billion
rupees.
The market saw net foreign outflows of 258.9 million rupees
($1.93 million), extending net foreign outflow for the past 15
sessions to 2.54 billion rupees. The bourse, however, has seen
net inflows of 3.40 billion rupees into equities so far this
year.
Analysts said foreign investors have been selling shares
amid expectations the U.S. would hike key interest rates sooner
than expected.
Shares in Nestle Lanka Plc fell 5.14 percent,
while Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc fell 0.67 percent.
Shares in Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc,
which saw a net foreign outflow of 1.4 million shares on
Tuesday, ended 0.67 percent weaker.
($1 = 133.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)