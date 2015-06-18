COLOMBO, June 18 Sri Lankan shares edged up on
Thursday for a second straight session, helped by market
heavyweight John Keells Holdings, but turnover slumped
to a more than one-week low as investors turned cautious ahead
of a parliamentary election.
The main stock index ended 0.2 percent or 14.44
points higher at 7,064.15, further recovering from a two-month
low hit on Tuesday.
Turnover stood at 566 million rupees ($4.22 million), its
lowest since June 10 and half of this year's daily average of
about 1.11 billion rupees.
"Market is up on Keells on very low volumes. There was lack
of selling pressure that was seen in the last few days," said
Dimantha Mathew, research manager at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd. "We don't expect any significant movement to happen
until the elections are announced."
Investors were confused due to lack of direction on interest
rates, economic policies, and on when the parliamentary
elections would be held, analysts said.
President Maithripala Sirisena's government has said it
would dissolve parliament once some crucial reforms, including
an electoral bill, are passed, but has yet to fix a date for the
election.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
ended 1.64 percent firmer in low volumes, helping the overall
index end higher.
Nestle Lanka Plc rose 1.49 percent, while Sri
Lanka Telecom Plc closed 1.1 percent higher.
The market saw net foreign inflow of 1.3 million rupees on
Thursday, but it has suffered net foreign outflow of 3.32
billion rupees in the past 17 sessions. The bourse, however, has
seen net inflows of 2.62 billion rupees into equities so far in
2015.
($1 = 134.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)