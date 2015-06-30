COLOMBO, June 30 Sri Lankan shares fell on
Tuesday, hovering near 2-1/2 month lows, led by large caps such
as Nestle Lanka Plc as political uncertainty before
parliamentary elections weighed on sentiment.
President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved parliament on
Friday and scheduled elections for Aug. 17, in an effort to
consolidate power and push through political reforms.
The main stock index ended 0.16 percent, or 11.35
points, weaker at 7,020.80, hovering near its lowest close since
April 15 hit on Friday.
The day's turnover was 651.5 million rupees ($4.87 million),
well below this year's daily average of 1.07 billion rupees.
"Still the political situation is not clear. We expect the
market to continue on sideways due to political uncertainty,"
said Reshan Wediwardana, a research analyst at First Capital
Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
The market saw net foreign outflow of 82.1 million rupees
on Tuesday, after suffering net outflows of 4.15 billion rupees
over the past 25 sessions.
But foreign investors were net buyers of 1.79 billion rupees
worth of shares so far this year.
Shares in Nestle Lanka fell 0.03 percent, while Ceylon
Theatres Plc declined 2.84 percent.
($1 = 133.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)