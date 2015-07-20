COLOMBO, July 20 Sri Lankan stocks fell on
Monday from their near seven-week closing high in the previous
session as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of financial
results of blue chips like Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc
.
The main stock index ended lower 0.2 percent, or
14.10 points, at 7,147.86, snapping a seven-session rally. It
had closed at its highest since June 1 on Friday as hopes of
political stability after the Aug.17 parliamentary polls lifted
sentiment.
Foreign investors sold a net 232.1 million rupees ($1.73
million) worth of equities on Monday, extending the year-to-date
net foreign outflow to 994.98 million rupees.
"Most of the investors were on the sideline today. Investors
are awaiting the earnings," said Dimantha Mathew, a research
manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Last Tuesday, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena
criticised a comeback bid by Mahinda Rajapaksa, the rival he
beat in elections last January, and his own allies for backing
him to become prime minister.
Analysts see Sirisena's statement as a step towards
strengthening his grip and one that is likely to help the ruling
coalition win.
Turnover stood at 646.8 million rupees on Monday, the lowest
since July 14 and well below this year's daily average of 1.06
billion rupees.
Shares in the nation's biggest listed lender, Commercial
Bank of Ceylon, fell 0.83 percent, while Aitken Spence Hotel
Holdings Plc dropped 4.15 percent.
($1 = 133.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)