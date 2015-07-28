COLOMBO, July 28 Sri Lankan shares rose on
Tuesday, hovering near their two-month closing high hit on
Friday, as expectations of strong corporate earnings and
political stability after the parliamentary polls next month
lifted investor sentiment.
The main stock index ended firmer 0.19 percent, or
13.84 points, at 7,261.07. On Friday, it had closed at its
highest since May 25.
Gains were led by large caps such as John Keells Holdings
Plc amid block deals. John Keells rose 0.67 percent,
Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc 1.72 percent and
Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc gained 0.35
percent.
Turnover was 1.1 billion rupees ($8.23 million), just above
this year's daily average of 1.07 billion rupees.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 212.8 million rupees
worth of shares, extending the net foreign outflow so far this
year to 549.3 million rupees.
Analysts expect local companies to post strong results for
the April-June quarter.
($1 = 133.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)