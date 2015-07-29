COLOMBO, July 29 Sri Lankan shares gained more
than 0.7 percent in high turnover on Wednesday, closing at their
five-month peak, as expectations of strong corporate earnings
and political stability after the Aug. 17 parliamentary polls
lifted investor sentiment.
Turnover rose to 3.65 billion rupees ($27.32 million), its
highest since May 14 and well above this year's daily average of
1.09 billion rupees, on block deals.
The main stock index ended firmer 0.73 percent, or
52.90 points, at 7,313.97, its highest since Feb. 26.
"Trading was dominated by heavyweights, while block deals
pushed the turnover higher," said Dimantha Mathew, a research
manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Market is very positive, specially on the earnings. We
expect the market to continue the uptrend."
Gains were led by large caps. Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc
rose 2.85 percent after it reported a 16.6 percent rise
in net profit for the April-June quarter, while conglomerate
John Keells Holdings Plc gained 1.69 percent.
Dealers said block deals in Ceylinco Insurance Company Plc
, which ended 0.17 percent weaker, boosted turnover and
foreign trade.
Foreign investors, who have bought a net 1.4 billion rupees
worth of shares so far this year, were net buyers of 1.95
billion rupees on Wednesday.
Analysts expect local companies to post strong results for
the April-June quarter.
Expectations of political stability after the Aug. 17
parliament elections also helped sentiment, they said.
($1 = 133.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)