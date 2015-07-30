COLOMBO, July 30 Sri Lankan shares ended at
their highest in more than five months on Thursday, as investors
picked up risky assets on expectations of strong corporate
earnings and political stability after the Aug. 17 parliamentary
polls.
The main stock index ended up 0.25 percent at
7,332.05, its highest since Feb. 13.
Turnover was at 1.78 billion rupees ($13.33 million), more
than this year's daily average of 1.09 billion rupees.
"The market ended the holiday-shortened week on a positive
note with local investors topping the turnover charts.
Institutional and high net worth activity was seen," TKS
Securities said in a note to investors.
Gains were led by large-caps. Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc
rose 0.98 percent after it reported a 16.6 percent rise
in net profit for April-June, while Ceylon Cold Stores Plc
gained 14.10 percent and Nestle Lanka Plc
rose 0.53 percent.
Foreign investors, who have bought a net 955.9 million
rupees worth of shares so far this year, were net sellers of
444.8 million rupees on Thursday.
Analysts expect local companies to post strong results for
the April-June quarter.
Expectations of political stability after the Aug. 17
parliament elections also helped sentiment, they said.
Markets will be closed on Friday for a special Buddhist
religious holiday.
($1 = 133.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)