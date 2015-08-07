COLOMBO Aug 7 Sri Lankan shares edged down on
Friday on profit-taking in large-cap stocks, but stockbrokers
expect the index to move sideways with less volatility until the
parliamentary election later this month.
Hopes of political stability after the Aug. 17 elections and
better earnings in the April-June quarter have boosted the
index, which has gained 6.6 percent in a month through Thursday.
The main stock index ended 0.09 percent lower at
7,370.60.
"There was a little bit of profit-taking. We expect the
market to hold these levels until the elections," Danushka
Samarasinghe, research head at Softlogic Stockbrokers, told
Reuters.
The losses were led by large-caps such as Carson Cumberbatch
Plc, which fell 2.08 percent, while conglomerate John
Keells Holdings Plc lost 0.26 percent.
The index has been on a gaining trend since July 7 due to
investor appetite for risky assets on expectations of strong
corporate earnings and political stability after the election.
Thursday's turnover stood at 1.08 billion rupees ($8.07
million), around this year's daily average of 1.11 billion
rupees.
Foreign investors, who sold a net 80.2 million rupees in
equities on Friday, have sold a net 182.7 million rupees worth
of shares so far this year.
($1 = 133.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)