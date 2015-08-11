COLOMBO Aug 11 Sri Lankan shares rose more than
1 percent on Tuesday to end near their highest level in nearly
seven months as hopes of political stability and improved
corporate earnings in the April-June quarter boosted sentiment,
brokers said.
However, some foreign investors sold off the island nation's
risky assets.
The main stock index ended 1.1 percent up at
7,458.92, its highest close since Jan. 16. The gain helped raise
the market capitalisation by 34.4 billion rupees.
The bourse has gained 7.73 percent in a month through
Tuesday.
"Market was very bullish. More institutional and high net
worth buying lifted the turnover. It's a buyers market and
investors were going up and buying," said Dimantha Mathew, a
research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Conglomerate John Keells Holding Plc jumped 1.62
percent while Distillers Company of Sri Lanka Plc
gained 3.47 percent.
Dialog Axiata Plc rose 1.75 percent and Nestle
Lanka Plc rose 1.80 percent.
The index has been gaining since July 7 on expectations that
strong corporate earnings and political stability after the
elections on Aug. 17 would boost returns, analysts said.
Turnover stood at 2.61 billion rupees ($19.52 million) on
Tuesday, more than double this year's daily average of 1.13
billion rupees.
Foreign investors, however, sold a net 295.5 million rupees
worth equities while they have offloaded a net 490.7 million
rupees worth of shares so far this year.
($1 = 133.7400 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)