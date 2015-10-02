COLOMBO Oct 2 Sri Lankan shares gained on
Friday to close at a one-week high with strong foreign trade in
risky assets boosting turnover though analysts said the index
could move sideways until the government's budget in
mid-November.
The main stock index ended up 0.35 percent at
7,105.54, its highest close since Sept. 25.
Foreign investors accounted for 62.5 percent of turnover,
though they were net sellers of 32.3 million rupees
($228,834.57) worth of shares. The net foreign outflow this year
is 2.88 billion rupees.
"Some strong foreign interest has helped boost sentiment,"
Danushka Samarasinghe, research head at Softlogic stockbrokers
said.
"But the market will be slow because investors are waiting
for the government policies in the budget."
Blue-chip shares such as Ceylon Tobacco Company
gained 1.50 percent, led the index gain.
Turnover was 1.35 billion rupees ($9.56 million), compared
with this year's daily average of 1.12 billion.
($1 = 141.1500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)