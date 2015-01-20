COLOMBO Jan 20 Sri Lankan shares ended steady
on Tuesday, near a more than two-week low hit in the previous
session, but trading volume slumped to a three-week low as
investors awaited the new government's interim budget scheduled
for next week.
Investors are also waiting for the government's economic
policies amid political uncertainty and a lack of clarity on the
future of the projects initiated by the previous government.
The main stock index ended 0.02 percent, or 1.82
points firmer, at 7,368.50, edging up from its lowest since Jan.
2 hit on Monday.
The day's turnover was 626.2 million rupees ($4.75 million),
the lowest since Dec. 29 and less than half of last year's daily
average of 1.42 billion rupees, exchange data showed.
President Maithripala Sirisena's coalition has promised a
100-day programme to restore democracy and the economy before he
dissolves parliament for a general election after April 23.
Sirisena's government will present an interim budget on Jan.
29 with an aim of reducing cost of living.
"The market is steady in low volumes with the political
uncertainty. Investors will be cautious at least until the
budget," said Reshan Kurukulasuriya, chief operating officer of
Richard Pieris Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
Analysts said investors are concerned about political
stability after Sirisena announced an interim cabinet last week
that he said would carry out reforms to fight corruption in the
100 days to a parliamentary election.
Gains were led by Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc, which
rose 1.18 percent.
Leading the decliners was Carson Cumberbatch Plc,
which fell 3.17 percent.
Analysts said the market was closely monitoring the
government's bureaucratic appointments to check if they were in
line with its pledge of good governance and transparency.
Foreign investors, who bought a net 22.07 billion rupees
worth of stocks last year, were net sellers of 21.4 million
rupees of shares on Tuesday.
