COLOMBO Jan 21 Sri Lankan shares fell to a
three-week low on Wednesday amid low trading volumes as concern
over political stability weighed on sentiment while investors
awaited the new government's interim budget scheduled for next
week.
The main stock index ended 0.6 percent lower, or down
44.10 points, at 7,324.40, its lowest since Dec. 31.
The day's turnover was 796.3 million rupees ($6.04 million),
less than last year's daily average of 1.42 billion rupees,
exchange data showed.
President Maithripala Sirisena's coalition has promised a
100-day programme to restore democracy and reform the economy
before he dissolves parliament for a general election after
April 23.
Sirisena's government will present an interim budget on Jan.
29 with an aim to cut cost of living.
"Local and foreign investors are waiting to see some kind of
direction from the budget, especially on interest rates and
foreign exchange rates," said a stockbroker.
Yields on short-term government securities edged up 1 basis
point at Wednesday's auction of government securities.
Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 2.38
percent and Caltex Lubricant Lanka Plc lost 3.99
percent, dragging down the index.
After the market closed, a government minister said the new
administration had reappointed Thilak Karunaratne as chief of
the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Karunaratne has been tasked with investigating past stock
market deals suspected to involve corruption.
Stockbrokers said Karunaratne's appointment and the
investigations would pull down the index down in the near term,
but would instil confidence over the longer term.
Foreign investors, who bought a net 22.07 billion rupees
worth of stocks last year, were net buyers of 69.1 million
rupees worth shares on Wednesday.
