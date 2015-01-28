COLOMBO Jan 28 Sri Lankan shares hit a near
two-week closing high on Wednesday, a day ahead of the new
government's supplementary budget, on hopes of strong corporate
earnings after the government implements its promised
concessions and tax reductions on key commodities through the
budget.
President Maithripala Sirisena's administration will
announce its first budget on Thursday and Finance Minister Ravi
Karunanayake told Reuters on Monday that the government aims to
fulfil its election pledges, including tax cuts and salary
hikes.
The main stock index ended up 0.38 percent, or 27.64
points, at 7,395.29, its highest close since Jan. 16. It hit a
one-month closing low on Friday.
"The market was driven by speculation on the budget,
specially on the expectation of gas price reduction which has a
direct impact on the manufacturing sector," said Dimantha
Mathew, research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"The budget is expected give a boost to disposable income as
they are looking at reduction of taxes on essential goods and
increase in salaries. All in all, this will boost disposable
income."
The index also gained after the central bank kept key policy
rates steady on Tuesday saying inflation is expected to ease
further, though the market had expected some tightening.
Some analysts said investors are still waiting for clarity
on the government's policies.
Turnover was 1.3 billion rupees, the highest since Jan. 13
but less than last year's daily average of 1.42 billion rupees,
exchange data showed.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 370.4 million rupees
($2.80 million) worth of shares on Wednesday, but they have been
net sellers of 453.6 million rupees worth of shares so far this
month. They bought a net 22.07 billion rupees worth of stocks
last year.
Shares of Lion Brewery Plc rose 5.2 percent, while
Hemas Holdings Plc gained 1.12 percent.
($1 = 132.2500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)