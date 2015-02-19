COLOMBO Feb 19 Sri Lankan stocks edged up on
Thursday from their lowest in more than a week, led by Dialog
Axiata Plc despite foreign investors exiting some
risky assets.
The main stock index, rose 0.54 percent or 39.33
points to 7,306.17, recovering from its lowest close since Feb.
9 hit on Wednesday.
Turnover was at 1.84 billion rupees ($13.85 million), more
than this year's daily average of 1.46 billion rupees.
"The market will move sideways until investors see political
stability," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.
The parliamentary election is expected to be held after
April 23 and the new President Maithripala Sirisena's coalition
government is still uncertain if it would contest under the same
coalition or separately.
Shares in Dialog Axiata Plc rose 2.5 percent a day after the
company posted a 11.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit.
Foreign investors sold a net 200.7 million rupees worth of
shares on Thursday, but they have been net buyers of 1.32
billion rupees worth of shares so far this year. The bourse saw
net foreign inflows of 22.07 billion rupees in 2014.
($1 = 132.8500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)