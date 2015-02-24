COLOMBO Feb 24 Sri Lankan stocks ended slightly
lower on Tuesday after hitting a more than one-week high in the
previous session as political uncertainty weighed on sentiment
despite foreign inflows.
The main stock index edged down 0.21 percent, or
15.02 points, to 7,311.29, snapping a three-session winning
streak.
Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc fell 1.56 percent with only
55 shares changing hands.
Turnover was 1.25 billion rupees ($9.41 million), below this
year's daily average of 1.43 billion rupees.
Parliamentary election is expected to be announced after
April 23 and there is still uncertainty whether the ruling
coalition would contest together or separately.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 434.5 million rupees
worth of shares on Tuesday, extending the year-to-date net
foreign inflow to 1.79 billion rupees.
The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 22.07 billion rupees
in 2014.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)