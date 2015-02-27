COLOMBO Feb 27 Sri Lankan stocks closed a tad
weaker on Friday on forced selling due to month-end settlements,
while foreign investors exited risky assets amid political
uncertainty ahead of parliamentary elections.
Foreign investors, who have bought 1.51 billion rupees worth
shares so far this year, sold a net 163.6 million rupees on
Friday, extending net forging selling for a second straight
session to 490 million rupees.
"The downward trend continued today because of month-end
settlements, margin selling and profit-taking amid political
uncertainty," said Dimantha Mathew, manager, research at First
Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.
Elections to Sri Lanka's 225-member parliament are expected
to be announced after April 23 and it is unclear whether the
ruling coalition led by President Maithripala Sirisena would
contest unitedly or go to the polls separately.
The main stock index ended 0.22 percent weaker, or
16.15 points, at 7,301.29, marking their third session of losses
in four. It fell 0.2 percent for the week.
Shares of Shalimar Estate Plc fell 2.88 percent,
Nestle Lanka Plc dropped 1.42 percent and Sri Lanka
Telecom Plc declined 1.22 percent.
Turnover was 932 million rupees ($7.00 million), well below
this year's daily average of 1.4 billion rupees.
($1 = 133.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)