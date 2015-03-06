COLOMBO, March 6 Sri Lankan stocks closed at a
one-month low on Friday in a five-session losing streak as
investors pulled back amid rising interest rates and political
uncertainty ahead of parliamentary elections.
The central bank removed a penalty rate of 5 percent on its
repo rate with effect from Monday. The bank has used the measure
to discourage commercial banks from parking money with it at an
interest rate of 6.5 percent.
The scrapping of the penalty resulted in a rise in t-bill
yields of between 86 basis points and 91 basis points on
Tuesday.
The main stock index fell 0.26 percent, or 18.70
points, to 7,183.50, its lowest close since Feb. 6, declining
1.86 percent in the last five sessions through Friday.
"A proper direction is lacking. Investors are waiting to see
some sort of direction in interest rates and (on the) political
front," said Dimantha Mathew, manager, research at First Capital
Equities (pvt) Ltd.
Elections to Sri Lanka's 225-member parliament are expected
to be announced after April 23 and it is unclear whether the
ruling coalition led by President Maithripala Sirisena would
contest unitedly or go to the polls separately.
Political analysts expect a hung parliament if Sirisena's
coalition members contest separately in the polls.
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc fell 1.4
percent while Ceylon Theatres fell 6.6 percent.
Turnover was 1.36 billion rupees ($10.23 million), in line
with this year's daily average of 1.37 billion rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 311.8 million rupees
worth of shares, extending the year-to-date foreign inflow to
2.16 billion rupees.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)