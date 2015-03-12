COLOMBO, March 12 Sri Lankan stocks ended little
changed near a five-week closing low as investor worries over
rising interest rates weighed on sentiment, with turnover
slumping to a six-week low, well below the daily average so far
in the year.
The main stock index ended almost flat, at 7,109.07,
its lowest close since Feb. 5, extending the fall to 2.83
percent in the last nine sessions.
The day's turnover stood at 491.5 million rupees ($3.70
million), the lowest since Jan. 26 and below this year's daily
average of 1.37 billion rupees.
"Everybody is adopting a wait and see approach," said
Dimantha Mathew, manager, research at First Capital Equities
(pvt) Ltd.
Investors were confused about the rise in interest rates in
a low inflation economy, he said. Sri Lanka's annual inflation
rate hit a record low of 0.6 percent last month.
Yields on t-bills rose between 21 basis points and 38 basis
points at a weekly auction on Wednesday with the 91-day t-bill
yield rising to a 14-month high of 7.10 percent.
The central bank has raised more than 142 billion rupees
($1.07 billion) this week alone through the sale of development
bonds and government securities.
The heavy borrowing has resulted in a spike in market
interest rates.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 4.8 million rupees
worth of shares, extending the year-to-date foreign inflow to
2.58 billion rupees.
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc fell 1.52
percent and top listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon
lost 0.27 percent.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)