COLOMBO, April 8 Sri Lankan shares ended
slightly weaker on Wednesday as investors offloaded
telecommunications and banking stocks on thin volume as many
investors and brokers stayed away ahead of holidays, dealers
said.
The index ended 0.2 percent, or 13.52 points, weaker
at 6,913.73 on Wednesday.
"Telecom shares were down on a taxation effect impacting the
counter and there is no major selling or buying ahead of the
holidays," said Dimantha Mathew, research manager at First
Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
The new government in January budget reduced mobile call
rates by shifting the 25 percent tax from customers to the
service provider.
The day's turnover was 394.8 million rupees ($2.97
million), well below this year's daily average of 1.13 billion
rupees.
The market will be closed on April 13 and April 14 for
traditional Sinhala-Tamil new year holiday.
The main stock index had lost 6.6 percent last month, its
biggest monthly drop since October 2012 as investors sold their
holdings to settle margin trading amid concerns about political
stability and a rise in interest rates.
Yields on T-bills rose first time at the Wednesdays auction
by 1 to 15 basis points after it had fallen between 55 basis
points and 63 basis points in the three weekly auctions through
April 1.
Analysts expect trading to stay thin through mid-April ahead
of the New Year holiday and amid political uncertainty.
Shares in top mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata Plc
fell 1.79 percent, while leading fixed line telephone
operator Sri Lanka Telecom Plc declined 2.92 percent.
Development lender DFCC Bank fell 2.33 percent
while Distilleries Co of Sri Lanka Plc edged down 0.84
percent.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)