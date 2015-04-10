COLOMBO, April 10 Sri Lankan shares closed
nearly unchanged on Friday as investors stayed away ahead of a
holiday-shortened week, with net buying by foreign investors
boosting turnover, dealers said.
The key Sri Lankan index ended up 0.03 percent, or
1.77 points higher, at 6,901.06 on Friday, hovering near its
lowest close since March 31 hit on Thursday.
"Most of the investors stayed away due to political
uncertainty and ahead of the holidays," said Reshan Wediwardana,
research analyst at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
He said buying by foreign investors in Dialog Axiata Plc
boosted turnover, but the stock closed steady on
Friday.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 236.4 million rupees
($1.78 million) worth of shares on Friday, extending the net
foreign inflow so far this year to 3.62 billion rupees.
The day's turnover was 605.3 million rupees ($4.55 million),
roughly half of this year's daily average of 1.11 billion
rupees.
The market will be closed on April 13 and April 14 for the
traditional Sinhala-Tamil new year holiday.
The index had lost 6.6 percent last month, its biggest
monthly drop since October 2012, as investors sold their
holdings to settle margin trades amid concerns about political
stability and a rise in interest rates.
The increased borrowing has put pressure on government
finances and pushed up yields on treasury bills by between 82
and 99 basis points (bps) since Jan. 7.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)