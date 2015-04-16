COLOMBO, April 16 Sri Lanka's main stock index
gained over 1 percent to a one-month closing high on
Thursday, as upbeat local investors turned to risky assets after
the central bank in a surprise move on Wednesday cut key
monetary policy rates by 50 basis points.
The main index gained 1.38 percent to 7,077.27, its highest
close since March 16.
Sri Lanka's central bank on Wednesday surprised markets by
cutting key policy rates to record lows in a move aimed at
boosting economic growth amid near zero
inflation.
"Now the direction on interest rates is very clear and gains
could be sustained after the rate cut," said Hussain Gani,
deputy CEO at Softlogic Stockbrokers (Pvt) Ltd.
"We see more participation of local investors, including
retailers. Foreigners are also trading in high volume. Investors
were uncertain about interest rates, but now it is evident that
the new government wants to lower interest rates further."
Local investors were mainly on the buying side while
foreigners were sellers.
The market saw a net foreign outflow for the first time in
the last nine sessions with foreign investors selling a net
310.7 million rupees ($2.34 million) worth of shares on
Thursday. However, the market has seen a net foreign inflow of
3.43 billion rupees so far this year.
The day's turnover was 1.17 billion rupees, just above this
year's daily average of 1.11 billion rupees.
Top mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata gained 3.6
percent, helping to boost the index.
The index had lost 6.6 percent last month, its biggest
monthly drop since October 2012, as investors sold their
holdings to settle margin trades amid concerns about political
stability and a rise in interest rates.
Investors have been cautious due to political uncertainty as
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's party did not have a
majority in parliament, stockbrokers said.
They said, however, efforts by both ruling and opposition
parties for a stable government have helped to improve investor
confidence, adding that investors were still largely on a
wait-and-see mode ahead of parliamentary elections possibly in
June.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)