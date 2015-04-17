COLOMBO, April 17 Sri Lanka's main stock index
gained for a third straight session on Friday to a
more-than-one-month closing high, on buying by local investors
as lower interest rates dissuaded them from investing in
risk-free government bonds.
Since the central bank cut the key policy rates by 50 basis
points to record lows on Wednesday, yields on government
securities have fallen 30-50 basis points, dealers said.
The main index gained 0.13 percent to 7,086.41, its highest
close since March 16. It has gained 2.7 percent since the
central bank's rate cut.
Stockbrokers said there was some profit-taking during the
day with local investors mainly on the buying side.
The market saw a net foreign outflow 31.7 million rupees
($238,525), but it has seen a net foreign inflow of 3.4 billion
rupees so far this year.
The day's turnover was 717.1 million rupees, well below this
year's daily average of around 1.1 billion rupees.
Infrastructure firm Access Engineering jumped 6.7
percent, while Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings gained 5.1
percent, helping to boost the index.
The index had lost 6.6 percent last month, its biggest
monthly drop since October 2012, as investors sold their
holdings to settle margin trades amid concerns about political
stability and a rise in interest rates.
Investors have been cautious due to political uncertainty as
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's party did not have a
majority in parliament, stockbrokers said.
They said, however, efforts by both ruling and opposition
parties for a stable government have helped to improve investor
confidence, adding that investors were still largely on a
wait-and-see mode ahead of parliamentary elections possibly in
June.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)