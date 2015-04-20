COLOMBO, April 20 Sri Lankan shares slipped on
Monday from their more than one-month closing high hit in the
previous session, as investors booked profits after three
straight sessions of gains, brokers said.
The main index slipped 0.09 percent, or 6.03 points,
to 7,080.38, after closing at its highest since March 16 on
Friday. It had gained 2.7 percent as of Friday since the central
bank cut rate on Wednesday, while yields on government
securities have fallen 30-50 basis points.
Stockbrokers said there was some profit-taking during the
day with local investors mainly on the buying side.
The market saw a net foreign inflow of 184.9 million rupees
($1.39 million), extending the net foreign inflow so far this
year to 3.58 billion rupees.
Turnover was 493.3 million rupees, the lowest since April 8
and less than a half of this year's daily average of around 1.1
billion rupees.
The market is dull due to political uncertainty and many are
on a wait-and-see mode before the parliamentary elections, said
Dimantha Mathew, research manager at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd.
Shares of Hatton National Bank Plc fell 1.39
percent, while conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
fell 0.48 percent.
The index lost 6.6 percent last month, its biggest monthly
drop since October 2012, as investors sold their holdings to
settle margin trades amid concerns about political stability and
a rise in interest rates.
Investors have been cautious due to political uncertainty as
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's party did not have a
majority in parliament, stockbrokers said.
They said, however, efforts by both ruling and opposition
parties for a stable government have helped to improve investor
confidence, adding that investors were still largely on a
wait-and-see mode ahead of parliamentary elections possibly in
June.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)