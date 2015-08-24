COLOMBO Aug 24 Sri Lankan shares fell about 2
percent to a near three-week low on Monday, posting their
biggest daily fall in nearly seven months, after foreign
investors exited risky assets as fears of a China-led global
economic slowdown churned world markets.
Alarm bells rang across world markets as a 9 percent dive in
Chinese shares and a sharp drop in the dollar and major
commodities panicked investors.
The main stock index fell 1.87 percent, or 140.08
points, to 7,331.09, its worst single-day percentage loss since
Feb. 2 and hit its lowest since Aug. 4.
"Panic selling came in with the global market meltdown.
There was heavy selling in stocks with foreign exposure," said
Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd.
"This trend will continue for the next couple of days and
there could be some margin selling too as the index fell steeply
in a very short period," Mathew said.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 163.6 million rupees
($1.2 million) worth of shares on Friday, extending the year to
date net foreign outflow to 1.33 billion rupees.
The day's turnover stood at 3.37 billion rupees, the highest
since July 29 and aabout thrice of this year's daily average of
1.16 billion rupees.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
fell 2.96 percent, while the country's biggest listed lender
Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc fell 2.46 percent,
dragging the index down.
($1 = 134.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)