COLOMBO, Sept 10 Sri Lankan shares fell on
Thursday in light trade, as a weakening rupee and high interest
rates prompted investors to cut holdings in telecom and
financial stocks, brokers said.
Trading volume remained low as investors awaited cues from
the policy of the new government.
The main stock index ended 0.32 percent or 23.31
points weaker at 7,159.94, hovering near its lowest close since
July 16 hit on Tuesday.
Turnover stood at 588.9 million rupees ($4.24 million),
nearly half of this year's daily average of 1.14 billion rupees.
"Investors are awaiting clarity in government policy in the
budget," said a stockbroker asking not to be named. "The rupee
depreciation and the rising interest rates also weighed on
sentiment."
On Tuesday, the bourse hit a near eight-week low as
investors waited for economic policies from the newly formed
government. A weaker rupee curbed investor risk appetite and
rising market interest rates also hit sentiment.
The central bank rejected all the bids in a weekly t-bill
auction on Wednesday, an indication that dealers are bidding at
higher yields than the central bank's expectations, traders
said.
Results of the last week t-bill auction showed the yields
gaining between 20 and 26 basis points, with the benchmark
91-day t-bill yields hitting a more-than five-month high of 6.79
percent.
Foreign investors sold a net 17.4 million rupees worth
shares on Thursday extending the year to date net foreign
outflow to 3.21 billion rupees worth of equities so far this
year.
Shares in Dialog Axiata Plc fell 1.74 percent
while Lion Brewery Ceylon Plc fell 2.97 percent,
dragging down the overall index.
Shares in Lanka ORIX Leasing Co Plc fell 0.10
percent and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc fell 1.47 percent.
($1 = 138.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)