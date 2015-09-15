COLOMBO, Sept 15 Sri Lankan shares edged down on
Tuesday led by losses in diversified shares as investors turned
cautious amid a weakening rupee and high interest rates.
The main stock index ended down 0.14 percent at
7,152.43.
Turnover stood at 613.5 million rupees ($4.39 million), well
below this year's daily average of 1.13 billion rupees. The
turnover has been about half of this year's daily average since
Aug. 31, the bourse data showed.
"Investors are waiting to see how the government is going to
bridge the budget deficit and where the revenue is going to
come. That is the single biggest thing they are waiting to see,"
said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital
Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
A weak rupee curbed investor risk appetite and rising market
interest rates also hit sentiment, with T-bill yields at their
highest in more than five months at the last auction.
The rupee fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday, hitting a
record low for a third session in a row due to importer dollar
demand.
Foreign investors were sellers of 11.8 million rupees worth
shares on Tuesday extending the year-to-date net foreign selling
to 3.02 billion rupees worth of equities.
Shares in Carson Cumberbatch Plc fell 1.25 percent
while Dialog Axiata Plc fell 0.88 percent.
($1 = 139.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)