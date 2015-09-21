COLOMBO, Sept 21 Sri Lankan shares slipped for a
fifth straight session on Monday and closed at their lowest in
more than two months amid concerns that a weak rupee would hurt
corporate earnings.
The main stock index ended 0.05 percent, or 3.50
points, lower at 7,104.37, its lowest close since July 15.
"The rupee weakness has already impacted the broader market
without having any sectoral limitation," said Danushka
Samarasinghe, head of research at Softlogic Stockbrokers.
"Prices of imported consumer items will go up. But it will
take some time. I do not see any significant price increase if
the rupee remains at 140 levels. But if it falls to around 145
levels, the price increase also could dampen the consumer demand
and earnings."
The rupee fell 0.21 percent on Monday to end at
140.85/90 per dollar, not far from its record low of 140.98 hit
last week, on importer dollar demand.
Turnover was 667.3 million rupees ($4.75 million), compared
with the daily average of 1.12 billion rupees. The turnover has
been about half of this year's daily average since Aug. 31,
stock exchange data showed.
Analysts said investors were waiting to see how the
government would bridge the budget deficit and where the revenue
would come from, in its November budget.
The weak rupee curbed investor risk appetite and rising
market interest rates also hit sentiment, with t-bill yields at
their highest level in more than five months at the last
auction.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 4.8 million rupees
worth of shares on Monday, extending the year-to-date net
foreign outflow to 2.99 billion rupees.
Shares of Hemas Holdings Plc fell 2.71 percent,
while Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc dropped
1.26 percent and the country's biggest listed lender, Commercial
Bank of Ceylon Plc, declined 0.60 percent.
($1 = 140.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)