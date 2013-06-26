(Adds closing prices of stock index and rupee) COLOMBO, June 26 Sri Lanka's rupee fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday to a near seven-month low, which dealers attributed to dollar demand from foreign banks to accommodate bond sales by offshore investors, but the central bank said it was mainly due to importer demand. The rupee hit 129.70 per dollar in intra-day trade, dealers said, its lowest since Dec. 3 and 0.73 percent weaker from Tuesday's close of 128.70/80, Thomson Reuters data showed. But it recovered to finish at 129.50/55, falling 0.6 percent on the day. "Some foreign bondholders are pulling back from long-term government securities," said one currency dealer from a foreign bank with a branch in Colombo. The dealer declined to be identified. Nandalal Weerasinghe, the deputy central bank governor, said net outflow during the past two weeks from foreign bond sales was only $12.5 million, whereas dollar demand from importers has been much more on a daily basis. "There is importer demand for dollars rather than foreign outflows. We haven't seen many foreign investors selling bonds as dealers say. There was an $8 million worth petroleum import bill today. So it is wrong to say the depreciation is due to foreigners selling bonds," said Weerasinghe. Two dealers said an unexpected 2 percentage point cut in commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by the central bank earlier in the day would have also prompted foreigners to either take profits or change positions to go for short-tenure securities. The central bank slashed the SRR in a bid to boost economic growth, after recent monetary easing steps to reduce borrowing costs failed to produce the desired results. The rupee has fallen 1.5 percent this year. It depreciated 10.7 percent in 2012 as the central bank allowed for a flexible exchange rate regime in February last year. Sri Lanka's main stock index fell 0.22 percent or 13.54 points to 6,072.68, its lowest since May 3, on foreign selling in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings amid concerns over a possible pullout by more foreign funds. The market witnessed net foreign outflows of 636.8 million rupees on Wednesday, its highest since Jan. 30. The bourse has enjoyed net foreign inflows of 15.58 billion rupees this year. John Keells fell 3.86 percent to 249 rupees. The day's turnover was at 2.27 billion rupees ($17.61 million), more than twice of this year's daily average of around 1 billion rupees. ($1 = 128.9000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)