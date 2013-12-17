COLOMBO Dec 17 The Sri Lankan rupee gained on
Tuesday due to inward remittances despite dollar-buying by a
state-run bank to curb upward pressure on the currency.
Some dealers expect the rupee to continue its rising trend
due to expected inflows ahead of Christmas and new year.
The spot rupee was trading at 130.77/80 per dollar at
0654 GMT, gaining from Friday's close of 130.85/95. Both foreign
exchange and stock markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.
"We see a lot of inflows from inward remittances," a
currency dealer said on condition of anonymity. "But we see a
state bank has been buying the rupee cash at 130.75. So the
rupee is capped around that level."
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal last week said
that the monetary authority would only go in for limited
intervention to prevent high volatility in the rupee.
Currency dealers said the rupee was facing upward pressure
as expatriates were sending money for their families ahead of
Christmas and the New Year.
The rupee has gained 3.4 percent since it hit a record low
of 135.20 on Aug. 28.
At 0655 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.14
percent, or 8.15 points, at 5,803.81.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)