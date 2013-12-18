COLOMBO Dec 18 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on
Wednesday, helped by inward remittances and as exporter dollar
sales outpaced demand for the greenback from importers, dealers
said.
Some dealers expect the rupee to continue its rising trend
due to expected inflows ahead of Christmas and the New Year.
The spot rupee was at 130.75/85 per dollar at 0701
GMT compared with Tuesday's close of 130.80/85.
"There was an oil import bill, but the rupee was still on a
rising trend because of the inflows, mainly from remittances,"
said a currency dealer.
"There was no intervention by state banks. But rupee forward
premiums came down after the yields in T-bills dropped sharply."
Yields in 91-day and 182-day treasury bills dropped 12 basis
points and 29 bps, respectively, at a weekly auction on
Wednesday, while 364-day T-bill yield fell 62 bps . All T-bill
yields fell to more than two-year lows.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal last week said
that the monetary authority would only go in for limited
intervention to prevent high volatility in the rupee.
Currency dealers said the rupee was facing upward pressure
as expatriates were sending money for their families ahead of
Christmas and the New Year.
The rupee has gained 3.4 percent since it hit a record low
of 135.20 on Aug. 28.
At 0708 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down
0.01 percent, or 0.84 points, at 5,811.04.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)