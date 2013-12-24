COLOMBO Dec 24 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Tuesday near its two-month closing high amid high inward remittances, while a state-run bank bought dollars to curb any sharp appreciation in the currency, dealers said.

However, the rupee's forward premiums were under pressure after yields in T-bills dropped, traders said.

The spot rupee was at 130.72/75 per dollar at 0751 GMT, near its Monday's close of 130.70/73, which was the highest close since Oct. 25.

Dealers said one of the two state-run banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market, bought dollars at 130.70 per rupee.

"Still we are witnessing heavy dollar inflows from inward remittances. A state bank bought dollars to curb sharp appreciation in the rupee," said a currency dealer.

"Forward premiums came down after the yields in T-bills fell at the auction. Both three-month and six-month premiums fell by around 50 cents," the dealer said.

Yields in 91-day and 182-day T-bills dropped 19 basis points (bps) and 34 basis points, respectively, while yield in 364-day t-bill fell 24 bps to their lowest levels since November 2011 at a weekly auction on Wednesday.

The rupee has been facing upward pressure since mid-November as expatriates are sending money for their families ahead of Christmas and New Year.

The rupee has gained about 3.4 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28.

At 0758 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.05 percent, or 2.82 points, at 5,843.60. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)