COLOMBO Nov 13 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
weaker to hit its lowest in nearly six weeks on Wednesday as
importers bought dollars to meet the year-end seasonal importer
demand, while the banks bought the greenback due to tight rupee
liquidity, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 131.18/21 per dollar, its
lowest close since Oct. 4 and down from Tuesday's close of
131.07/13.
Dealers expect the currency to be weighed down by continued
importer dollar demand ahead of the December festive season.
However, the pressure on the rupee should start to ease off
on offshore remittances by the middle of next month, they said.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and has gained 3.05 percent since
then.
