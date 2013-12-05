COLOMBO Dec 5 The Sri Lankan rupee retreated
from a more than five-week high in early trade on Thursday due
to importer dollar demand, dealers said, a day after short-term
interest rates fell to more than two-year lows.
The island nation's 91-day and 182-day treasury bill yields
fell to their lowest in more than two years at a weekly auction
on Wednesday, the central bank data showed, and currency dealers
said traders bought dollars to import at cheaper interest rates.
The spot rupee was traded at 130.85/90 rupees a
dollar at 0534 GMT from Wednesday's close of 130.83/88, its
highest since Oct. 25. It has gained nearly 0.3 percent in four
straight sessions through Wednesday.
"Importers are buying dollars as interest rates are also
coming down," a currency dealer said.
The central bank in October has cut the key monetary policy
rates to multi-year lows.
Dealers also said one of the two state banks, through which
the central bank usually directs the market, bought dollars at
130.85, suggesting the monetary authority's desired level.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Tuesday
the rupee was seen steady at current levels with most inflows
being remittances.
Currency dealers still expect the rupee to remain under
upward pressure due to continued remittances from expatriates
for their families ahead of Christmas and the New Year.
Cabraal had told Reuters last week that the central bank
would intervene to keep the rupee stable if there was excess
volatility after it hit a seven-week low on importer dollar
demand despite intervention by state banks.
The rupee has gained 3.3 percent since it hit a record low
of 135.20 on Aug. 28.
At 0539 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down
0.1 percent or 5.52 points to 5,777.40.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)