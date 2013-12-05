COLOMBO Dec 5 The Sri Lankan rupee ended a tad
firmer on Thursday at a more than five-week high as strong
inward remittances outpaced importer dollar demand early in the
day with a state bank buying the greenback at 130.80 to prevent
volatility, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 130.80/85 rupees to a dollar,
its highest close since Oct. 25 and firmer from Wednesday's
close of 130.83/88. It has gained nearly 0.32 percent in five
straight sessions.
"Exporters are highly frustrated as the rates were coming
down. We have seen a state bank buying at 130.80," a currency
dealer said.
Dealers said there was importer dollar demand, a day after
short-term interest rates fell to more than two-year lows.
The island nation's 91-day and 182-day treasury bill yields
fell to their lowest in more than two years at a weekly auction
on Wednesday, central bank data showed, and currency dealers
said traders bought dollars to import at cheaper interest rates.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Tuesday
the rupee was expected to remain steady at the current levels
with most inflows being remittances.
Currency dealers still expect the rupee to face upward
pressure due to continued remittances from expatriates for their
families ahead of Christmas and the New Year.
Cabraal had told Reuters last week that the central bank
would intervene to keep the rupee stable if there was excess
volatility after it hit a seven-week low on importer dollar
demand despite intervention by state banks.
The rupee has gained 3.34 percent since it hit a record low
of 135.20 on Aug. 28.
