COLOMBO Dec 6 The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer
for a fifth straight session on Friday, rising to its six-week
closing high as inward remittances and exporter dollar
conversions outpaced importer dollar demand.
The spot rupee ended at 130.75/85 rupees to a dollar,
its highest close since Oct. 25, from Thursday's close of
130.80/85 rupees. It has gained nearly 0.38 percent in five
straight sessions.
Dealers said the rupee is still facing upward pressure due
to continued remittances from expatriates for their families
ahead of Christmas and the New Year.
"Inward remittances were there and we did not see any state
bank intervention late in the day," a currency dealer said.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Tuesday
the rupee was expected to remain steady at the current levels
with most inflows being remittances.
The rupee has gained 3.4 percent since it hit a record low
of 135.20 on Aug. 28.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)