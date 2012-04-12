BRIEF-Eros Now announces strategic partnership with Smartron
* Says announced a strategic partnership with Smartron, a Sachin Tendulkar-backed India-based IoT startup
COLOMBO, April 12 Sri Lanka's stock and foreign exchange markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays to mark traditional Sinhala and Tamil new year. Normal trading will resume on Monday.
For the last market story:
* Says announced a strategic partnership with Smartron, a Sachin Tendulkar-backed India-based IoT startup
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project