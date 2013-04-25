BRIEF-India's Ramkrishna Forgings seeks members' nod for issue of shares via QIP
* Seeks members' nod for raising funds by issuing equity shares in course of QIP for amount not exceeding INR 2 billion
(Reporting By Mumbai Newsroom)