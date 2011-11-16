* Cautious investors dump blue chips in low volume

* Foreign inflow at 16.1 million rupees

* Rupee steady for 5th session

COLOMBO, Nov 16 Sri Lanka's stock market fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, extending its loss to 4.9 percent so far this week mainly due to negative sentiment created by an expropriation bill amid forced selling to clear margin debt.

The main share index fell 1.14 percent or 69.42 points weaker at 6,022.88, the lowest since Sep 8, 2010.

"This is a bloodbath due to the takeover bill and many investors are selling blue chip shares on unfounded rumours," said a stockbroker asking not to be named.

Market heavyweight John Keells Holdings fell 1.93 percent to 177.70 rupees on the speculation that its cargo handling unit at the Colombo port will be taken over by the state after last week's assets acquisition bill.

The bill allows the government to recover "underperforming or underutilised" state assets put in private hands. So shares of private companies that either were privatised from state assets or which have bought state assets are seen as at risk.

Shares of Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC and United Motors Lanka PLC also fell 0.6 percent and 1.37 percent respectively on takeover fears.

Analysts said investors were confused about the legislation which they said would further hurt long-term institutional investor sentiment. Moody's Investors Service on Monday said the law was potentially credit-negative.

The bourse had suspended and halted the dealings of Pelwatte Sugar Industries and Hotel Developers Lanka Plc , which were listed in the takeover bill.

Shares in Pelwatte Sugar have fallen 15.5 percent and those of Hotel Developers Lanka have dropped 27.1 percent since the market first got wind of the proposed bill on Nov. 1.

The day's turnover was 590.1 million Sri Lanka rupees ($5.4 million) well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.5 billion. On average, the turnover during the last eight sessions has been 618 million rupees.

Total volume was 91.2 million shares, highest since Nov. 2, against a five-day average of 43.6 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 60.7 million and 102.4 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The bourse has fallen 11.2 percent since Oct. 1 and is Asia's 11th-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 8.2 percent after being on the top for most of 2011, and giving the best returns in Asia in 2009 and 2010.

The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 16.1 million rupees on Wednesday, but thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 16.6 billion, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Losers outnumbered gainers by 169 to 39 on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The rupee closed flat at 110.18/20 per dollar as a state bank sold dollars at 110.20 rupees despite importer demand for dollars, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand - Impact on the stock market due to acquisition bill

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

91,183,284 60,668,501

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 4.614-4.343

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.656-4.331

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.8832-5.7401

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.9774-5.8425

* For secondary market rates, please see. ($1 = 110.200 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)