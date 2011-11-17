* Cautious investors stay away

* Foreign outflow at 135.5 million rupees

* Rupee steady for 5th session

COLOMBO, Nov 17 Sri Lanka's stock market recovered on Thursday in bargain hunting after losing 4.9 percent in the last three sessions due to negative sentiment created by an expropriation bill and forced sales to clear margin debts.

The main share index rose 1.16 percent or 69.68 points firmer at 6,092.56, recovering from its lowest since Sept. 8, 2010.

The government on Wednesday after the market closed said it had no plans to target any other businesses for takeover aside from the 37 properties listed in an asset acquisition act passed last week.

"We had seen a bounceback with investors picking up the battered shares with them being attractive after the recent fall, but still the negative sentiments are there as the government has to do more damage control," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

Top listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC rose 2.9 percent to 102.90 rupees while market heavyweight John Keells Holdings PLC, which accounted for a fourth of the day's activity, fell 1.58 percent to 174.90 rupees.

Keells has been the subject of unfounded speculation its cargo handling unit at the Colombo port would be taken over by the state, brokers said.

However, the government has explicitly said it will not touch any Keells property nor any assets other than those 37 listed in the bill.

Analysts said investors were confused about the legislation which they said would further hurt long-term institutional investor sentiment. Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings this week both warned the act could hurt foreign investment.

The day's turnover was 827.3 million Sri Lanka rupees ($7.5 million) well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.5 billion. On average, the turnover during the last nine sessions has been 612 million rupees.

Total volume was 57.1 million shares, lowest since Nov. 15, against a five-day average of 50.5 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 59 million and 102.5 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The bourse has fallen 10.2 percent since Oct. 1 and is Asia's 10th-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 8.2 percent after being on the top for most of 2011, and giving the best returns in Asia in 2009 and 2010.

The bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 135.5 million rupees on Thursday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 16.7 billion, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Gainers outnumbered losers by 187 to 28 on Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The rupee closed flat at 110.18/20 per dollar as a state bank sold dollars at 110.20 rupees despite importer demand for dollars, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand - Impact on the stock market due to acquisition bill

