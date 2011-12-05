* Foreign investors sell Keells, HNB; selling hurt sentiment-brokers * Foreign selling at 233.1 million rupees * Rupee flat for 9th session; cenbank sells $10 mln to defend rupee COLOMBO, Dec 5 Sri Lanka's stock market fell on Monday as foreign investors sold large cap shares like John Keells Holdings and Hatton National Bank amid uncertainty after head of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) resigned last week. The island nation's main share index closed 1.51 or 91.94 points down at 5,995.92 its lowest since Nov. 28. The bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 233.1 million rupees on Monday, for a total of 1.66 billion over the last 10 days. Thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 18 billion, and 26.4 billion in 2010. "Foreign selling on large-cap stocks and year-end selling pressure pulled the market down," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity. Others brokers said the resignation of the SEC head also prompted some institutional and foreign investors to cash in their positions. On Thursday, SEC Chairperson Indrani Sugathadasa stepped down "to uphold her principles," barely a month after her deputy was moved amid broker complaints about tougher regulation. The day's turnover was 1.58 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($13.87 million), less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.4 billion. Top conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC, which saw foreign selling of 1.1 million shares, fell 3.63 percent to 162.10 rupees, while Hatton National Bank PLC fell 3.33 percent to 145 rupees after a foreign investor offloaded 54,000 shares. Total volume was 35.7 million shares, against a five-day average of 81.9 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 60 million and 102.2 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million. The bourse has fallen 11.61 percent since Oct. 1. It fell to Asia's 15th-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 9.64 percent after being at the top until June. It gave Asia's best returns in 2009 and 2010. On Monday, the bourse was in neutral territory with the 14-day relative strength index at 39.9, above the lower neutral range of 30. Gainers outnumbered losers by 176 to 33 on Monday, Thomson Reuters data showed. The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 rupees a dollar for the ninth straight session, dealers said. The central bank on Monday sold around $10 million to defend the currency, dealers said, extending its total dollar sales to $230 million since the 3 percent devaluation on Nov. 22. FACTORS TO WATCH: - Investors' moods after the devaluation - The potential for imported inflation post-devaluation - The reserve cost of defending the new rupee rate DATA Colombo Stock Exchange: Stock Market Volume (Shares) Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days 35,703,601 60,011,648 Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds: Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield 2012 5-yr $500 mln 6.615-6.322 2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.430-5.091 2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2112-6.0634 2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.3159-6.1763 * For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and * For interbank lending rate or call money rate or * For secondary market rates, please see. ($1 = 113.8950 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)