COLOMBO, Dec 5 Sri Lanka's stock market
fell on Monday as foreign investors sold large cap shares like
John Keells Holdings and Hatton National Bank
amid uncertainty after head of the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) resigned last week.
The island nation's main share index closed 1.51 or
91.94 points down at 5,995.92 its lowest since Nov. 28.
The bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 233.1 million rupees
on Monday, for a total of 1.66 billion over the last 10 days.
Thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 18 billion, and
26.4 billion in 2010.
"Foreign selling on large-cap stocks and year-end selling
pressure pulled the market down," a stockbroker said on
condition of anonymity.
Others brokers said the resignation of the SEC head also
prompted some institutional and foreign investors to cash in
their positions.
On Thursday, SEC Chairperson Indrani Sugathadasa stepped
down "to uphold her principles," barely a month after her deputy
was moved amid broker complaints about tougher regulation.
The day's turnover was 1.58 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($13.87
million), less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this
year's 2.4 billion.
Top conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC, which saw foreign
selling of 1.1 million shares, fell 3.63 percent to 162.10
rupees, while Hatton National Bank PLC fell 3.33 percent to 145
rupees after a foreign investor offloaded 54,000 shares.
Total volume was 35.7 million shares, against a five-day
average of 81.9 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading
volumes were 60 million and 102.2 million. Last year's daily
average was 67.9 million.
The bourse has fallen 11.61 percent since Oct. 1. It fell to
Asia's 15th-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 9.64
percent after being at the top until June. It gave Asia's best
returns in 2009 and 2010.
On Monday, the bourse was in neutral territory with the
14-day relative strength index at 39.9, above the lower neutral
range of 30. Gainers outnumbered losers by 176 to 33 on Monday,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 rupees a dollar
for the ninth straight session, dealers said.
The central bank on Monday sold around $10 million to defend
the currency, dealers said, extending its total dollar sales to
$230 million since the 3 percent devaluation on Nov. 22.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Investors' moods after the devaluation
- The potential for imported inflation post-devaluation
- The reserve cost of defending the new rupee rate
DATA
Colombo Stock Exchange:
Stock Market Volume (Shares)
Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days
35,703,601 60,011,648
Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:
Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield
2012 5-yr $500 mln 6.615-6.322
2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.430-5.091
2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2112-6.0634
2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.3159-6.1763
* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data,
please click and
* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or
* For secondary market rates, please see.
($1 = 113.8950 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)