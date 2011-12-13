* Turnover slumps to 1-mo low * Foreign outflow at 5.2 mln rupees * Cbank sells $30 mln to keep rupee steady COLOMBO, Dec 13 Bargain-hunting by foreign investors and retail traders pushed Sri Lanka's stock market higher in the thinnest volume in a month, and the central bank held the rupee steady despite dollar demand from an offshore investor cashing in treasury bonds. The island nation's main share index closed 0.5 percent or 29.66 points firmer at 5,994.66, rising from its lowest since Nov. 25. The day's turnover was 461.7 million Sri Lanka rupees ($4.05 million), lowest since Nov. 11, and far below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.4 billion. Analysts said some blue chip shares have become attractive again with the 11.63 percent drop since Oct. 1. Since then, investor confidence has been battered by the exit of two top Securities and Exchange Commission officials, a currency devaluation and an expropriation bill. On a net basis, foreign investors bought 357,800 shares in John Keells Holdings PLC, which ended 2.88 percent firmer at 182.10 rupees. Despite that, the bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 5.2 million rupees on Tuesday, and foreign investors have sold 18.3 billion thus far in 2011, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010. Total volume was 20.9 million shares, against a five-day average of 22.8 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 54.5 million and 96.2 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million. The Colombo Stock Exchange is Asia's 12th-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 9.66 percent after being at the top until June. It delivered Asia's best returns in 2009 and 2010. The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 rupees a dollar for a 15th day despite heavy dollar demand, as the central bank spent $30 million defending it, dealers said. Two traders Reuters spoke with said the dollar demand came from a foreign bank, which had facilitated an offshore client's sale of Sri Lankan treasury securities. They gave no further details. Since the Nov. 22 devaluation, the central bank has spent around $325 million to hold the exchange rate steady. It spent almost $2 billion this year until the end of September holding back depreciation pressure. FACTORS TO WATCH: - Changes from the SEC on credit and trading controls - The potential for imported inflation post-devaluation - The reserve cost of defending the new rupee rate DATA Colombo Stock Exchange: Stock Market Volume (Shares) Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days 20,904,986 54,576,311 Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds: Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield 2012 5-yr $500 mln 5.949-5.650 2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.445-4.935 2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2483-6.0998 2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.3300-6.1900 * For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and * For interbank lending rate or call money rate or * For secondary market rates, please see. ($1 = 113.9000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)