* SEC: enforcement to remain steady * Foreign investors buy Keells; inflow at 58 mln rupees * Cbank sells $50 mln to keep rupee steady COLOMBO, Dec 14 Sri Lanka's stock market fell in thin volume on Wednesday despite foreign buying, while the central bank held the rupee steady against dollar demand from offshore investors cashing in treasury bonds. The island nation's main share index closed 0.73 percent or 43.67 points weaker at 5,950.99, its lowest close since Nov. 25. The day's turnover was 498.5 million Sri Lanka rupees ($4.38 million), far below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.4 billion. Analysts said the market was going through a typical year-end bout before the Christmas holidays while investors and brokers awaited direction from the Securities and Exchange Commission under a new chief. The regulator, after the market closed, said under Chairman Tilak Karunaratne will continue measures to maintain a fair and efficient market, including surveillance of transaction, investigations and enforcement against offenders. "The SEC will continue to implement these measures under the newly appointed chairman and he has not been pressurized in any way by investors or any other stakeholders of the capital market in this regard," the regulator said in a statement. The market has become attractive after falling 12.3 percent since Oct. 1 and it is trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.8, lower than emerging markets like Indonesia (13.1), Malaysia (13.4), and the Philippines (12.4). On a net basis, foreign investors bought 290,950 shares in John Keells Holdings PLC, which ended 1.7 percent weaker at 179 rupees. The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 58 million rupees on Wednesday, and foreign investors have sold 18.2 billion thus far in 2011, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010. Total volume was 26.5 million shares, against a five-day average of 21 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 52.7 million and 95.4 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million. The Colombo Stock Exchange is Asia's 12th-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 10.32 percent after being at the top until June. It delivered Asia's best returns in 2009 and 2010. The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 rupees a dollar for a 16th day despite heavy dollar demand, as the central bank spent $50 million defending it, dealers said. Three traders Reuters spoke with said the dollar demand came from a foreign bank, which had facilitated some offshore clients' sale of Sri Lankan treasury securities, without elaborating. Since the Nov. 22 devaluation, the central bank has spent around $375 million to hold the exchange rate steady. It spent almost $2 billion this year until the end of September holding back depreciation pressure. FACTORS TO WATCH: - Changes from the SEC on credit and trading controls - The potential for imported inflation post-devaluation - The reserve cost of defending the new rupee rate DATA Colombo Stock Exchange: Stock Market Volume (Shares) Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days 26,450,065 52,720,183 Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds: Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield 2012 5-yr $500 mln 5.734-5.433 2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.451-5.109 2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2483-6.0998 2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2342-6.0953 * For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and * For interbank lending rate or call money rate or * For secondary market rates, please see. ($1 = 113.9000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)