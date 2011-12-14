* SEC: enforcement to remain steady
* Foreign investors buy Keells; inflow at 58 mln rupees
* Cbank sells $50 mln to keep rupee steady
COLOMBO, Dec 14 Sri Lanka's stock market
fell in thin volume on Wednesday despite foreign buying, while
the central bank held the rupee steady against dollar demand
from offshore investors cashing in treasury bonds.
The island nation's main share index closed 0.73
percent or 43.67 points weaker at 5,950.99, its lowest close
since Nov. 25.
The day's turnover was 498.5 million Sri Lanka rupees ($4.38
million), far below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this
year's 2.4 billion.
Analysts said the market was going through a typical
year-end bout before the Christmas holidays while investors and
brokers awaited direction from the Securities and Exchange
Commission under a new chief.
The regulator, after the market closed, said under Chairman
Tilak Karunaratne will continue measures to maintain a fair and
efficient market, including surveillance of transaction,
investigations and enforcement against offenders.
"The SEC will continue to implement these measures under the
newly appointed chairman and he has not been pressurized in any
way by investors or any other stakeholders of the capital market
in this regard," the regulator said in a statement.
The market has become attractive after falling 12.3 percent
since Oct. 1 and it is trading at a forward price-to-earnings
(P/E) ratio of 10.8, lower than emerging markets like Indonesia
(13.1), Malaysia (13.4), and the Philippines (12.4).
On a net basis, foreign investors bought 290,950 shares in
John Keells Holdings PLC, which ended 1.7 percent
weaker at 179 rupees.
The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 58 million rupees on
Wednesday, and foreign investors have sold 18.2 billion thus far
in 2011, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.
Total volume was 26.5 million shares, against a five-day
average of 21 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading
volumes were 52.7 million and 95.4 million. Last year's daily
average was 67.9 million.
The Colombo Stock Exchange is Asia's 12th-best performer
with a year-to-date loss of 10.32 percent after being at the top
until June. It delivered Asia's best returns in 2009 and 2010.
The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 rupees a dollar
for a 16th day despite heavy dollar demand, as the central bank
spent $50 million defending it, dealers said.
Three traders Reuters spoke with said the dollar demand came
from a foreign bank, which had facilitated some offshore
clients' sale of Sri Lankan treasury securities, without
elaborating.
Since the Nov. 22 devaluation, the central bank has spent
around $375 million to hold the exchange rate steady. It spent
almost $2 billion this year until the end of September holding
back depreciation pressure.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Changes from the SEC on credit and trading controls
- The potential for imported inflation post-devaluation
- The reserve cost of defending the new rupee rate
DATA
Colombo Stock Exchange:
Stock Market Volume (Shares)
Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days
26,450,065 52,720,183
Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:
Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield
2012 5-yr $500 mln 5.734-5.433
2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.451-5.109
2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2483-6.0998
2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2342-6.0953
* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data,
please click and
* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or
* For secondary market rates, please see.
($1 = 113.9000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)